"Do not tamper with inclusive history," CPI MP writes to PM Modi over removal of statues from Parliament premises

The Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the removal of statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji from the Parliament House premise with "no clarity" on their relocation. "These statues are not mere metal, brick-and-mortar but the embodiment of our nation's struggle for liberation, equality and indomitable spirit of our people in reshaping our destiny after snatching freedom from colonial clutches," Viswam wrote.

The CPI MP from Kerala further said that the old Parliament Building, now called Samvidhan Sadan, was a living testament to "seminal moments" in our history. "Like getting independence, adopting the Constitution, providing affirmative action, abolishing privy-purses, nationalisation of banks, establishing Panchayati Raj etc. Your government turned that building into a museum by shifting Parliament to a new building. Now your assault on our collective legacy has taken the form of tempering with iconic statues of national icons in the Parliament House premise. Each of the 50-odd statues in the Parliament House premise is there for a reason. They were installed in the Parliament House as our recognition of individuals in shaping our nation's life," the letter read.

"Most of the individuals honoured in this way, including communists like SA Dange, Bhupesh Gupta, AK Gopalan and Indrajit Gupta, were staunchly opposed to the ideology of the RSS and it can be one reason for a government controlled by the RSS ideology in trying to wash away their legacy," it added. Viswam also mentioned that many attempts have been made by the right-wing organisations in India to rewrite history.

"It must be pointed out that the decade-long disregard of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Ambedkar's life and work by your Party and parental organisation has just resulted in your party being rejected by the people of India. Many attempts have been made by the Right-wing in India to rewrite our history and shift national icons in the backyard but such attempts will never succeed as our icons continue to live in the hearts and minds of the people," he wrote. The CPI MP urged Prime Minister Modi not to tamper with inclusive history any further and to reserve places of prominence for national icons like Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji.

However, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued a statement in this regard and said that the relocation of statues has been done for the convenience of visitors. The Secretariat said that all these statues are being installed in Prerana Sthal in the Parliament House Complex itself and the action has been sanctioned by Lok Sabha Speaker. "This Prerana Sthal is being developed in such a way that the visitors coming to visit the Parliament complex could easily see the statues of these great leaders and take inspiration from their lives and philosophy," a statement issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat read.

"In this Prerana Sthal, arrangements are also being made to provide detailed information to the visitors through modern technology regarding the lives and contributions of our great freedom fighters so that the people coming to visit them could get inspiration from their lives and thoughts. They can also pay their humble tributes to great leaders at this place of reverence," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)