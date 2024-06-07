Left Menu

Supriya Sule Accuses Centre of Insulting Citizens by Moving Iconic Statues

Supriya Sule criticized the central government for relocating statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr. B R Ambedkar, and Mahatma Gandhi from the Parliament House premises. This move, described as disrespectful, was defended by officials who stated the statues would be placed in a new 'Prerna Sthal' for better visibility.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 11:16 IST
Supriya Sule
Newly-elected Baramati MP Supriya Sule has criticized the central government for what she terms as an 'insult' to the citizens of India. The controversy arose after the statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr. B R Ambedkar, and Mahatma Gandhi were removed from their locations in the Parliament House premises.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat defended the move, indicating that the statues were being respectfully relocated to a grand 'Prerna Sthal' within the Parliament premises, aiming for better public visibility. However, Sule expressed her outrage on social media, arguing that these revered national icons were installed out of public love and that their removal is an affront to the people of India.

Opposition parties have joined Sule in condemning the move. Congress leaders cited electoral setbacks for the BJP in Maharashtra and Gujarat as potential motives, while CPI and Trinamool Congress MPs denounced it as a contemptuous action against the nation's values of freedom, liberty, and equality.

