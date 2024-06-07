Left Menu

South Africa's ANC Complicates Government Unity with Broad Invitation

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has expressed concerns that the African National Congress's (ANC) broad invitation to all parties to form a government of national unity has complicated matters. The DA is committed to the process but seeks more detailed information before a meeting scheduled for Monday.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 07-06-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 14:51 IST
South Africa's ANC Complicates Government Unity with Broad Invitation
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's Democratic Alliance (DA) said on Friday that the broad invitation made by the African National Congress (ANC) to all parties to form part of a government of national unity (GNU) complicated matters. "We remain committed to the process, but the broad invitation to all parties to become part of the GNU, rather than limiting it to parties committed to our current constitutional dispensation, the rule of law and a social-market economy, has undoubtedly complicated matters," DA spokesperson Werner Horn told Reuters.

Horn added that the DA hoped to get more detail from the ANC on the finer detail of their unity government proposal before DA leaders meet on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024