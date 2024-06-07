Left Menu

Taiwan Defends Modi-Lai Interaction Amid China's Protests

Taiwan condemned China's outrage over a cordial exchange between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, stating that threats and intimidation do not foster friendship. The exchange, which celebrated Modi's election victory, has sparked Chinese protests, emphasizing the One-China principle.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 16:33 IST
Taiwan has sharply criticized China's strong reaction to a cordial interaction between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te. Taiwan's foreign ministry called the outrage 'utterly unjustified,' maintaining that threats and intimidation do not foster friendships.

The exchange of messages took place as Lai congratulated Modi on his electoral victory and expressed eagerness to deepen Taiwan-India ties, particularly in areas such as trade and technology. In response, Modi expressed a desire for closer cooperation.

Beijing has lodged a formal protest, reaffirming its stance against official interactions between Taiwan and countries maintaining diplomatic relations with China. China views Taiwan as a breakaway province, while Taiwan sees itself as a separate entity.

