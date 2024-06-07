Left Menu

Michael Claesson Named Sweden's New Supreme Commander

The Swedish government has appointed Michael Claesson as the new supreme commander of the armed forces, taking over from Micael Byden in October. Claesson is currently serving as Chief of the Defence Staff.

  • Sweden

The Swedish government has appointed Michael Claesson as new supreme commander of the armed forces, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Friday. Kristersson told a press conference that Claesson, who is currently Chief of the Defence Staff in the Nordic country, will take on his new position in October.

He will replace Micael Byden, who has held the job since 2015.

