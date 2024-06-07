Left Menu

AIUDF to Form Fact-Finding Committee After Historic Defeat in Assam

The AIUDF will establish a fact-finding committee of senior leaders to investigate the reasons behind its defeat in three Lok Sabha seats in Assam. The party aims to analyze its shortcomings and strategize for future elections following a significant loss, including the defeat of its president, Badruddin Ajmal.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is taking decisive action following its unexpected electoral losses in Assam. Senior leaders will form a fact-finding committee to delve into the reasons behind their defeat in three Lok Sabha constituencies.

The party suffered a significant setback when Badruddin Ajmal, who served as Dhubri MP for three consecutive terms, lost to Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain by a record margin of over 10 lakh votes. 'We need to understand where we went wrong,' stated party spokesperson Aminul Islam at a press conference. 'A fact-finding team will visit each district to interact with people and seek answers.'

Despite contesting only three seats to avoid splitting the secular vote, AIUDF candidates did not fare well, coming third in Nagaon and Karimganj. 'The people gave their mandate to the Congress,' Islam conceded, noting that 78 percent of minority votes went to the Congress. 'Our focus now is on rectifying our mistakes and regaining public trust,' he added. By-elections in five assembly constituencies are upcoming, and the AIUDF's core committee will soon decide on their strategy.

