Dilip Ghosh Criticizes BJP Over Strategic Missteps in West Bengal Elections

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has openly criticized the party's leadership for their strategic decisions leading up to the 2024 elections in West Bengal. Ghosh, who lost in the Bardhaman-Durgapur seat, questioned the rationale behind relocating experienced leaders from established to challenging constituencies.

Ghosh, a former BJP state president, emphasized his dedicated grassroots work in Medinipur and expressed frustration over being moved to a new seat without proper consultation. The leader's defeat has sparked significant debate within party ranks about the effectiveness of such strategies.

Ghosh also pointed out discrepancies in leadership decisions, particularly the reassignment of former Union MoS Debasree Choudhury from Raiganj to Kolkata Dakshin. He highlighted the need for better communication and strategic planning to avoid similar losses in future elections.

