Putin's Stance on Nuclear Doctrine Amid Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that he does not currently see the conditions for using nuclear weapons as outlined in Russia's nuclear doctrine, but he could not rule out future changes. This response followed a question from analyst Sergei Karaganov about using nuclear threats to influence the West in the Ukraine conflict.

Updated: 07-06-2024 20:28 IST
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he did not see the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons as set out in Russia's nuclear doctrine, but he added that he could not rule out a change to the doctrine.

Putin was answering a question by Sergei Karaganov, an influential Russian analyst, who asked if Putin should hold a nuclear pistol to the temple of the West over Ukraine. Karaganov last year proposed a limited nuclear strike on a NATO member in Europe to force the West to back off in the conflict over Ukraine and thus avert World War Three.

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

