Left Menu

Kumaraswamy Appointed as Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing him as Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries. The former Karnataka chief minister took oath as the Cabinet Minister in the NDA government. Kumaraswamy had initially desired the Agriculture Minister role.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-06-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 20:27 IST
Kumaraswamy Appointed as Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries
H D Kumaraswamy
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable political development, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his new appointment as the Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries. This follows his oath-taking as a Cabinet Minister on Sunday in the NDA government.

Sharing his gratitude on 'X', Kumaraswamy stated, 'I am deeply grateful to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi, for appointing me as the Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, in its third consecutive term.'

Kumaraswamy, a 64-year-old Vokkaliga leader who previously served as Karnataka's chief minister, had initially hoped for the post of Agriculture Minister. He triumphed in the Mandya Lok Sabha segment, defeating Congress candidate Venkataramane Gowda by a substantial margin of 2,84,620 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024