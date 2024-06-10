Kumaraswamy Appointed as Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing him as Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries. The former Karnataka chief minister took oath as the Cabinet Minister in the NDA government. Kumaraswamy had initially desired the Agriculture Minister role.
In a notable political development, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his new appointment as the Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries. This follows his oath-taking as a Cabinet Minister on Sunday in the NDA government.
Sharing his gratitude on 'X', Kumaraswamy stated, 'I am deeply grateful to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi, for appointing me as the Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, in its third consecutive term.'
Kumaraswamy, a 64-year-old Vokkaliga leader who previously served as Karnataka's chief minister, had initially hoped for the post of Agriculture Minister. He triumphed in the Mandya Lok Sabha segment, defeating Congress candidate Venkataramane Gowda by a substantial margin of 2,84,620 votes.
