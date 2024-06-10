Macron's Snap Election Won't Impact Paris Olympics, Says IOC President

French President Emmanuel Macron's surprise call for snap national elections will not impact the Paris Olympics, reassured IOC president Thomas Bach on Monday. Bach emphasized that the Paris Games have always enjoyed broad support across the French political spectrum, saying, "I have no indications whatsoever that this unity will break now, just before the Games open."

The French legislative elections are scheduled to take place in two rounds on June 30 and July 7, mere weeks before the July 26 opening ceremony, which will feature a unique floating parade of athletes on the River Seine.

Macron announced the dissolution of the lower house of France's parliament on Sunday after his centrist party suffered a major defeat at the hands of the far right in the European Union parliament elections.

Despite the political turmoil, Bach assured that any election is part of a "democratic process that's not going to disturb the Games." He added, "France is used to holding elections, and they will do it once again. There will be a new parliament, a new government, and everybody will support the Olympic Games."

Bach made these comments while visiting a Parisian middle school decorated with Olympic-themed artwork, alongside Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, and Paris organizing committee president Tony Estanguet. Estanguet echoed Bach's sentiments, pointing out that "There have been a dozen elections since we became candidates to host the Olympics. Regardless of who is in charge, we have always been able to work with the political authorities."

Sports Minister Oudéa-Castéra, who might be replaced before the Games commence, stressed the importance of national unity. "We have waited a century for these Games. It's crucial that our country takes care of its image and the message it sends to the world at a time when it is welcoming athletes from all over the globe," Oudéa-Castéra asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)