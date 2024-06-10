BJP IT Head Amit Malviya Faces Legal Battle Over Defamation Claims

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya has initiated legal action against a Kolkata-based lawyer for allegedly making 'false and defamatory allegations.' Malviya is seeking Rs 10 crore in civil damages and a public apology, accusing the lawyer of causing mental harassment and reputational damage.

In response, the Congress party has called for Malviya's removal from his current position and demanded an independent inquiry into what it termed 'allegations of sexual exploitation.' The opposition's demands were voiced at a press conference.

Malviya resorted to legal measures, replying to Kolkata lawyer Santanu Sinha's Facebook post, which he claims was aimed at harming his reputation. Sinha, however, insists his post was general and not directed at anyone in particular, asserting his stance despite the legal threat.

