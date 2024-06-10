Left Menu

BJP IT Head Amit Malviya Faces Legal Battle Over Defamation Claims

Amit Malviya, BJP's IT department head, has sent a legal notice to a Kolkata-based lawyer for allegedly making false and defamatory allegations. The Congress has demanded his removal and an independent inquiry. Malviya has denied direct comments, referring to his legal notice as his response.

Updated: 10-06-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:55 IST
Amit Malviya
  • Country:
  • India

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya has initiated legal action against a Kolkata-based lawyer for allegedly making 'false and defamatory allegations.' Malviya is seeking Rs 10 crore in civil damages and a public apology, accusing the lawyer of causing mental harassment and reputational damage.

In response, the Congress party has called for Malviya's removal from his current position and demanded an independent inquiry into what it termed 'allegations of sexual exploitation.' The opposition's demands were voiced at a press conference.

Malviya resorted to legal measures, replying to Kolkata lawyer Santanu Sinha's Facebook post, which he claims was aimed at harming his reputation. Sinha, however, insists his post was general and not directed at anyone in particular, asserting his stance despite the legal threat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

