Extortion Allegations Against Newly Elected Bihar MP Pappu Yadav

A newly filed case has embroiled Bihar MP Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, in accusations of extortion. According to police in Purnea district, a local businessman alleged that Yadav demanded Rs 1 crore and levied threats against him.

The businessman's complaint states that he was summoned to Yadav's residence on June 4 during vote counting, where Yadav allegedly repeated his demands and warned him of further consequences if ignored. Notably, Yadav has previously made similar extortion demands in 2021 and 2023 and is now being investigated.

Yadav, notorious for his strongarm political tactics over three decades, recently won the Purnea seat against JD(U) MP Santosh Kushwaha. Married to Congress MP Ranjit Ranjan, Yadav contested independently after merging his Jan Adhikar Party with Congress. The case against him has drawn considerable public and political attention, especially given his recent electoral victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)