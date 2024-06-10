Left Menu

Congress Accuses Modi of Vendetta Politics Amid Maharashtra Turmoil

The Congress on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of marginalizing his Maharashtra allies in his cabinet selections. They claim that Modi's actions are politically motivated, aiming to weaken opposition ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized NCP leader Praful Patel's rejection of a ministerial role and highlighted Modi's vendetta politics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 23:19 IST
Congress Accuses Modi of Vendetta Politics Amid Maharashtra Turmoil
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress, on Monday, leveled serious accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that he has marginalized his allies from Maharashtra within his cabinet.

According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, NCP leader Praful Patel rejected a ministerial position, deeming it a demotion. Particularly pointed was Ramesh's observation that Modi's actions signal a strategy to weaken opposition forces ahead of the forthcoming state assembly elections.

He further highlighted the dissatisfaction among other leaders like Eknath Shinde and noted the shift of investments from Maharashtra to Gujarat. All these actions, according to Ramesh, clearly demonstrate Modi's politics of vendetta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024