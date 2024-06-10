Congress Accuses Modi of Vendetta Politics Amid Maharashtra Turmoil
The Congress on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of marginalizing his Maharashtra allies in his cabinet selections. They claim that Modi's actions are politically motivated, aiming to weaken opposition ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized NCP leader Praful Patel's rejection of a ministerial role and highlighted Modi's vendetta politics.
The Congress, on Monday, leveled serious accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that he has marginalized his allies from Maharashtra within his cabinet.
According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, NCP leader Praful Patel rejected a ministerial position, deeming it a demotion. Particularly pointed was Ramesh's observation that Modi's actions signal a strategy to weaken opposition forces ahead of the forthcoming state assembly elections.
He further highlighted the dissatisfaction among other leaders like Eknath Shinde and noted the shift of investments from Maharashtra to Gujarat. All these actions, according to Ramesh, clearly demonstrate Modi's politics of vendetta.
