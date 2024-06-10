Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Questions Modi's Mandate Post Oath

A day after Narendra Modi took the oath for his third consecutive term as Prime Minister, NCP president Sharad Pawar questioned his mandate. Highlighting BJP's need for coalition support, Pawar criticized the term 'Modi Sarkar' and emphasized that the new government must now be termed as 'Government of India.'

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-06-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 23:21 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking the oath of office for an unprecedented third term, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar has raised concerns about Modi's mandate to lead the nation.

At a congregation of party members in Ahmednagar marking the NCP's 25th foundation day, Pawar stressed that the BJP fell short of a majority in the recent Lok Sabha elections and had to seek coalition support to form the government.

Pawar, a staunch critic of the BJP, pointed out that despite Modi's heavy campaigning, his government is no longer referred to as 'Modi Sarkar' but as the 'Government of India', emphasizing the changing political dynamics.

