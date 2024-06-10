Sharad Pawar Questions Modi's Mandate Post Oath

In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking the oath of office for an unprecedented third term, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar has raised concerns about Modi's mandate to lead the nation.

At a congregation of party members in Ahmednagar marking the NCP's 25th foundation day, Pawar stressed that the BJP fell short of a majority in the recent Lok Sabha elections and had to seek coalition support to form the government.

Pawar, a staunch critic of the BJP, pointed out that despite Modi's heavy campaigning, his government is no longer referred to as 'Modi Sarkar' but as the 'Government of India', emphasizing the changing political dynamics.

