Sanctions Hit Guyanese Mining Magnate Nazar Mohamed Amid Criminal Probe

The United States has issues sanctions targeting Guyanese mining magnate Nazar Mohamed along with two other individuals and three entities, a notice posted to the Treasury Department's website on Tuesday showed.

Reuters has previously reported that Mohamed, owner of Mohamed's Enterprise, faces a criminal probe by U.S. law enforcement agencies into alleged money laundering, drug trafficking and gold smuggling. He has denied wrongdoing.

