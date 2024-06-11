Left Menu

Sanctions Hit Guyanese Mining Magnate Nazar Mohamed Amid Criminal Probe

The United States has issued sanctions against Guyanese mining magnate Nazar Mohamed, two other individuals, and three entities. This action follows a criminal investigation by U.S. law enforcement into Mohamed's alleged involvement in money laundering, drug trafficking, and gold smuggling. Mohamed denies any wrongdoing.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 19:45 IST
The United States has issues sanctions targeting Guyanese mining magnate Nazar Mohamed along with two other individuals and three entities, a notice posted to the Treasury Department's website on Tuesday showed.

Reuters has previously reported that Mohamed, owner of Mohamed's Enterprise, faces a criminal probe by U.S. law enforcement agencies into alleged money laundering, drug trafficking and gold smuggling. He has denied wrongdoing.

