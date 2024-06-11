Left Menu

L Murugan Resumes His Role in Information and Broadcasting

BJP leader L Murugan has resumed his position as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting. Welcomed by I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju, Murugan will act as a communication bridge between the government and the public. In addition, he will handle Parliamentary Affairs in the Rajya Sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 19:49 IST
L Murugan Resumes His Role in Information and Broadcasting
L Murugan
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader L Murugan assumed charge as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday. He emphasized the crucial role played by the ministry in bridging communication between the government and the public.

Welcoming Murugan, I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju and other senior officials highlighted his prior experience in the same role. Murugan expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued trust. Besides his new role, he will manage Parliamentary Affairs, particularly floor management in the Rajya Sabha.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections, Murugan contested from Nilgiris constituency but was defeated by DMK nominee and former telecom minister A Raja by over 2.4 lakh votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024