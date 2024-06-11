L Murugan Resumes His Role in Information and Broadcasting

BJP leader L Murugan assumed charge as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday. He emphasized the crucial role played by the ministry in bridging communication between the government and the public.

Welcoming Murugan, I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju and other senior officials highlighted his prior experience in the same role. Murugan expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued trust. Besides his new role, he will manage Parliamentary Affairs, particularly floor management in the Rajya Sabha.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections, Murugan contested from Nilgiris constituency but was defeated by DMK nominee and former telecom minister A Raja by over 2.4 lakh votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)