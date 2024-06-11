L Murugan Resumes His Role in Information and Broadcasting
BJP leader L Murugan has resumed his position as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting. Welcomed by I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju, Murugan will act as a communication bridge between the government and the public. In addition, he will handle Parliamentary Affairs in the Rajya Sabha.
- Country:
- India
BJP leader L Murugan assumed charge as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday. He emphasized the crucial role played by the ministry in bridging communication between the government and the public.
Welcoming Murugan, I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju and other senior officials highlighted his prior experience in the same role. Murugan expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued trust. Besides his new role, he will manage Parliamentary Affairs, particularly floor management in the Rajya Sabha.
In the previous Lok Sabha elections, Murugan contested from Nilgiris constituency but was defeated by DMK nominee and former telecom minister A Raja by over 2.4 lakh votes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Victory margins in Delhi narrow this time, shows people wanted change: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak.
"We must see Bharat's development in global context:" Prime Minister Narendra Modi says need to to dream new dreams
"We must see Bharat's development in global context:" Prime Minister Narendra Modi says need to dream new dreams
Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol, Kerala BJP leader George Kurian and Rajya Sabha member Pabitra Margherita sworn in as Union Ministers of State.
IUML Nominates Haris Beeran for Rajya Sabha Seat