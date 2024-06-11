Mystery Calls From Pakistan and Dubai Target Uma Bharti's Security

An officer responsible for the security of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti received alarming calls from Pakistan and Dubai, seeking to ascertain Bharti's location, her office disclosed on Tuesday evening.

Repeatedly, the callers probed her whereabouts, despite Bharti's Z plus security status. They posed as crime branch officials and claimed they needed her location for an interrogation, the release noted.

A senior state intelligence officer confirmed an impending case registration with the crime branch. According to the release, a Truecaller search identified the callers as M. Hussain from Pakistan and Abbas from Dubai.

This crucial information, including the WhatsApp numbers and identities, was promptly relayed by the security inspector to the Director General of Police (DGP) and ADG (Intelligence). ADG (Intelligence) Jaideep Prasad informed PTI that a crime branch case will be filed, and a cyber cell probe will trace the call origins, noting that such calls can sometimes be fraudulent.

