Jaishankar Highlights Vishwa Bandhu Vision with Bharat First Policy

In a significant policy announcement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has stressed that 'Bharat First' and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) will be the fundamental principles guiding India's foreign policy.

Commencing his second term in office, Jaishankar is confident that these principles will position India as a 'Vishwa Bandhu' (friend of the world) amidst global turbulence and divisions.

Reflecting on his ministry's robust performance, particularly during India's G20 presidency, Jaishankar highlighted the growing global influence of India, stating, 'The world believes in us, and our responsibilities are increasing.' He also welcomed new ministerial colleagues and emphasized the importance of strengthening relationships with neighboring countries under the 'Neighborhood First' policy.

