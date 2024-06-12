Left Menu

Six Himachal MLAs take oath, CM Sukhu says people have rejected "politics of horse-trading"

Six MLAs, who have been elected in the bypolls to the Himachal Pradesh assembly, took oath on Wednesday

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 16:58 IST
Six Himachal MLAs take oath, CM Sukhu says people have rejected "politics of horse-trading"
Six Himachal MLAs take oath in state assembly (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six MLAs, who have been elected in the bypolls to the Himachal Pradesh assembly, took oath on Wednesday. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, cabinet ministers and MLAs were also present on the occasion.

Himachal Pradesh Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania administered the oath to Sudhir Sharma (Dharamsala), Anuradha Rana (Lahual and Spiti), Captain Ranjit Singh (Sujanpur), Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Barsar), Rakesh Kalia (Gagret) and Vivek Sharma (Kutlehar). The bypolls were necessitated after six Congress MLAs cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls against the party's nominee. Congress won four of the six seats while BJP won two seats.

Congress strength in the House now stands at 38 while BJP has 27 MLAs. Sukhu later said that claims of BJP to form government in the state have failed as people elected four Congress candidates in the bye-elections.

The Chief Minister said his government will continue its endeavour to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant and the government has been taking various decisions in this regard. He said people of state have rejected "politics of horse-trading".

Sukhu said Congress is fully prepared for upcoming three assembly bypolls which have been announced by the Election Commission after resignation of three independent MLAs was accepted by the Speaker. The three MLAs had also voted for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha election. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024