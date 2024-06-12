N Chandrababu Naidu Set to Assume Office and Fulfill Promises

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is slated to assume office at 4:41 PM on Thursday at the state secretariat, according to TDP sources.

Naidu, accompanied by his family, will travel to Tirupati this evening, spend the night there, and visit the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Thursday morning.

The Chief Minister was sworn in with grandeur earlier today in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several dignitaries.

Notably, Naidu will be signing key files associated with his electoral promises. Among these, he will endorse a file for teachers' recruitment and sign another abolishing the Land Titling Act implemented by the previous YSR Congress government.

Additionally, Naidu plans to enhance the social pension for beneficiaries from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 monthly. He will also approve files regarding a skill census in the state and the establishment of 'Anna canteens.'

