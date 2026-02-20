Political Storm Brews Over Tirupati Ghee Controversy

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council descended into turmoil on Friday when heated exchanges erupted between opposition members and treasury benches over the purported display of Sri Venkateswara Swamy's images by YSRCP members.

The conflict was intensified after Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju rejected a plea for discussion initiated by opposition members Kumba Ravi Babu, D Madhava Rao, and S Mangamma concerning Tirupati laddu prasadam and alleged connections between Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's family-owned Heritage Foods and Indapur Dairy.

Finance Minister P Keshav condemned the display of the deity's images as 'objectionable' and accused YSRCP leaders of lacking respect for religious symbols, urging Chairman Raju to intervene. The controversy also revived allegations of political manipulation concerning ghee supply tenders overseen by Indapur Dairy, linked to Heritage Foods.