Congress and IUML Flags Reappear During Gandhi's Roadshow

The Congress and IUML flags, which were conspicuously missing during Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in Wayanad last April, made a prominent comeback at his recent roadshow in Edavanna on Wednesday.

In April, Gandhi's roadshow, held en route to filing his nomination in Wayanad, notably lacked any party or affiliated organisation flags, a stark contrast to the 2019 rallies dominated by IUML green flags. This Wednesday, both the IUML's green flags and the Congress's flags were displayed in abundance as thousands of UDF workers, supporters, and the general public turned out in force to welcome Gandhi.

It's worth noting that this marks Gandhi's first appearance in Kerala since winning the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by a substantial margin for the second consecutive time. The event has sparked political tensions, with senior BJP leader Amit Shah previously criticizing Gandhi for contesting in Wayanad and alluding to the presence of IUML flags.

Sources within the Congress suggest that the absence of flags in April was a strategic move to avoid negative reactions from the BJP. This absence was seized upon by both the BJP and the CPI(M) to criticise the Congress. While the CPI(M) alleged that the Congress was intimidated by the BJP, the saffron party suggested Gandhi was embarrassed by his IUML ally. In response, the Congress countered that the CPI(M) and BJP's criticism indicated a strong bond between the two, and dismissed their need for campaign advice.

