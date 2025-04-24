The Legacy of Pope Francis: Remembering the 'Slum Pope'

The Zavaleta district in Buenos Aires has become a focal point of mourning following the passing of Pope Francis, the first Latin American head of the Roman Catholic Church. His visits to the humble neighborhood marked his profound connection with the poor, often seen cooking meals alongside local residents at the church.

Pope Francis, originally Jorge Mario Bergoglio, died at age 88, days after suffering a stroke. He was revered for his attempts to modernize and open up the Catholic Church while maintaining a humble lifestyle, echoing his roots as 'the slum pope' who engaged directly with local communities.

Residents recall his time as the local archbishop, fondly remembering his unassuming demeanor and visits to shantytowns. Despite not returning to Argentina during his papacy, his spirit and legacy continue to guide and uplift the community he once served with dedication.

