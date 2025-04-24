Left Menu

NSE Stands in Solidarity After Kashmir Tragedy

Ashishkumar Chauhan, NSE's Chief, expressed sorrow over a terrorist attack in Kashmir, which killed 26. NSE pledged Rs 1 crore to victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:04 IST
NSE Stands in Solidarity After Kashmir Tragedy
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber announcement, the National Stock Exchange's Chief, Ashishkumar Chauhan, expressed profound sorrow following a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack tragically claimed 26 lives.

Chauhan, who serves as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NSE, took to the platform X to voice the exchange's grief over the incident that occurred on April 22, 2025.

In a show of solidarity, the NSE has pledged Rs 1 crore to support the next of kin of the victims, offering a measure of assistance during this immensely challenging period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025