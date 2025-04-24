NSE Stands in Solidarity After Kashmir Tragedy
Ashishkumar Chauhan, NSE's Chief, expressed sorrow over a terrorist attack in Kashmir, which killed 26. NSE pledged Rs 1 crore to victims' families.
In a somber announcement, the National Stock Exchange's Chief, Ashishkumar Chauhan, expressed profound sorrow following a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack tragically claimed 26 lives.
Chauhan, who serves as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NSE, took to the platform X to voice the exchange's grief over the incident that occurred on April 22, 2025.
In a show of solidarity, the NSE has pledged Rs 1 crore to support the next of kin of the victims, offering a measure of assistance during this immensely challenging period.
