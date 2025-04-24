Alleged Racism Sparks Outcry Over Fatal Police Shooting in Germany
A German police officer is under investigation for fatally shooting 21-year-old Lorenz A, a Black man, in Oldenburg. Amid accusations of racism, authorities are examining surveillance footage. Human rights groups emphasize systemic issues, calling for independent investigations. An upcoming rally in Oldenburg protests against police violence.
A German police officer has been suspended amid an investigation following the fatal shooting of Lorenz A, a 21-year-old Black man. The officer is alleged to have opened fire following an altercation outside a nightclub in Oldenburg, where the victim had allegedly threatened security staff with a knife and spray.
According to police reports, the officer fired at Lorenz A after he sprayed tear gas and walked 'menacingly' towards them. An autopsy confirmed three bullets struck the victim in the head, torso, and hip. The investigation, yet to be concluded, focuses heavily on potential surveillance footage, according to Oldenburg prosecutors.
The shooting has incited considerable criticism from human rights organizations decrying systemic racism within German police forces. Amnesty International Germany and other groups have demanded independent inquiries. The 'Justice for Lorenz' initiative plans a demonstration in Oldenburg, expected to draw over 1,000 participants.
