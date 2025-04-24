Left Menu

Alleged Racism Sparks Outcry Over Fatal Police Shooting in Germany

A German police officer is under investigation for fatally shooting 21-year-old Lorenz A, a Black man, in Oldenburg. Amid accusations of racism, authorities are examining surveillance footage. Human rights groups emphasize systemic issues, calling for independent investigations. An upcoming rally in Oldenburg protests against police violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:05 IST
Alleged Racism Sparks Outcry Over Fatal Police Shooting in Germany
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

A German police officer has been suspended amid an investigation following the fatal shooting of Lorenz A, a 21-year-old Black man. The officer is alleged to have opened fire following an altercation outside a nightclub in Oldenburg, where the victim had allegedly threatened security staff with a knife and spray.

According to police reports, the officer fired at Lorenz A after he sprayed tear gas and walked 'menacingly' towards them. An autopsy confirmed three bullets struck the victim in the head, torso, and hip. The investigation, yet to be concluded, focuses heavily on potential surveillance footage, according to Oldenburg prosecutors.

The shooting has incited considerable criticism from human rights organizations decrying systemic racism within German police forces. Amnesty International Germany and other groups have demanded independent inquiries. The 'Justice for Lorenz' initiative plans a demonstration in Oldenburg, expected to draw over 1,000 participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025