Mystery Surrounds Trader Leader's Tragic Murder in Mathura

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through Mathura's business community, BJP-affiliated trader leader Hemendra Garg was shot dead by unknown assailants late Wednesday night. The attack occurred as Garg walked home after his customary temple visit, according to local police.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Arvind Kumar reported that two masked individuals on a motorcycle opened fire on Garg near Mokshdham temple, murdering him instantly. Garg, relative of a former state energy minister, had previously expressed concern about threats to his life from local builders engaged in illegal construction.

Outraged by the murder, local traders convened at Garg's home, demanding swift justice. Authorities have registered a case and formed four teams to expedite the investigation. Hemendra Garg was a prominent figure in local BJP politics and served with the city industry and trade association, also known for running a printing business in Mahavidya Colony.

