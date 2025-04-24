Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Trader Leader's Tragic Murder in Mathura

Trader leader Hemendra Garg was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in Mathura upon returning from a temple visit. A BJP affiliate, Garg had previously reported threats linked to illegal construction activities. Outrage ensued among the business community, prompting authorities to form multiple teams to investigate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:05 IST
Mystery Surrounds Trader Leader's Tragic Murder in Mathura
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through Mathura's business community, BJP-affiliated trader leader Hemendra Garg was shot dead by unknown assailants late Wednesday night. The attack occurred as Garg walked home after his customary temple visit, according to local police.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Arvind Kumar reported that two masked individuals on a motorcycle opened fire on Garg near Mokshdham temple, murdering him instantly. Garg, relative of a former state energy minister, had previously expressed concern about threats to his life from local builders engaged in illegal construction.

Outraged by the murder, local traders convened at Garg's home, demanding swift justice. Authorities have registered a case and formed four teams to expedite the investigation. Hemendra Garg was a prominent figure in local BJP politics and served with the city industry and trade association, also known for running a printing business in Mahavidya Colony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025