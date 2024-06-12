Armenia's Bold Move to Exit Russian-Dominated Security Pact
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia announced plans to exit the Russia-centric Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), signaling a significant policy shift amidst mounting tensions and regional protests. The move underscores Armenia's strained relationship with Russia and a potential pivot towards the West.
In a historic move, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on Wednesday his government's intention to pull out from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russia-dominated alliance of ex-Soviet states. The decision reflects growing tensions between Yerevan and Moscow.
Pashinyan's declaration in parliament marks the first official acknowledgment that Armenia plans to exit the CSTO, an alliance comprising Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. The Armenian leader stated that while the government will determine the exact timing, the decision is firmly on the agenda.
The announcement comes amid increased friction with Russia following Azerbaijan's swift military operation to reclaim the Karabakh region. Armenian officials have expressed dissatisfaction with Russian peacekeepers' failure to prevent Azerbaijan's actions, a claim Moscow rejects.
