Historic Oil Shipment Marks New Chapter in Azerbaijan-Armenia Relations

Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR has dispatched a substantial shipment of gasoline to Armenia for the first time in three decades. The move reflects a significant thaw in relations between the two nations after years of war.

The delivery, totaling 1,220 metric tons, was transported by train from Baku to Boyuk-Kesik, near Georgia's border, and will proceed to Armenia. This initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance economic cooperation, discussed by the deputy prime ministers of both countries.

After decades of conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the two sides are now engaged in peace negotiations, having already reopened transit routes closed since 1997. Economic collaboration may signal a new era for the South Caucasus neighbors.

