"Who's responsibility is it...": Uddhav Thackeray slams Modi government over terror incidents in J-K

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday targeted the Modi government over the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi "cannot handle these things, he has no right to be PM again". He also referred to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on the Manipur situation and asked if PMHeUddhav Thackeray Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would visit the northeastern state which has witnessed ethnic violence.

Uddhav Thackeray took a jibe at BJP raising "aabki baar, 400 paar" slogan in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls. "Who's responsibility is it? Abki baar wale kahan gaye? They campaigned in the entire election that they (BJP) removed Article 370... What is the truth, I had kept earlier...what difference has it made in Kasmir, lives are being lost and they (BJP) are busy forming the government for the third time...there have been attacks in the last three days, so who is responsible? Will Modiji not go there? Will he continue to seek relish in finishing the opposition, It is his responsibility, if he can't handle these things, then has no right to be the PM again," he said.

Nine people were killed and 42 others were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori shrine was ambushed by terrorists on on June 9 in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. The bus plunged into a gorge following the attack. Two terror incidents were also reported from Doda and Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir in the late hours of Tuesday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also hit out at Amit Shah over the series of recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. "In Amit Shah's tenure, terrorism never stopped. Since he took over as Home Minster, terrorism kept happening in Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, but such news was restricted from reaching the people," Raut said.

Thackeray said Mohan Bhagwat has also spoken of the need to discuss Manipur situation on priority and asked if PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah visit the state. Bhagwat said on Monday at an RSS event in Nagpur that the situation in Manipur should be discussed on "priority". "Manipur has been looking for peace for a year now. It should be discussed on priority. The state had been peaceful for the past 10 years. It felt like the old 'gun culture' had come to an end," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)