Let's work together to speed up all-round growth in Arunachal Pradesh: CM-designate Pema Khandu

BJP leader Pema Khandu expressed gratitude for being unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Arunachal Pradesh and called for collective efforts to accelerate Arunachal Pradesh's growth and achieve the goal of an inclusive, Viksit Bharat by 2047. "I am grateful to our fellow BJP MLAs for placing their faith in me. I also put on record my sincere thanks to our MPs, party leaders, and workers for working day in and day out in ensuring resounding win the polls. Now, let's work together harder to further speed up the pace of all-round growth in Arunachal Pradesh and realize the goal of inclusive Viksit Bharat by 2047," Khandu added in a post on X.

He also added that he accepts the responsibility of leading the BJP to another term of development-oriented governance in sync with the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Feeling so honoured to be elected unanimously as the Legislature Party leader of @BJP4Arunachal. With utmost humility, I accept the responsibility of leading the BJP to another term of development-oriented governance in sync with the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," Khandu said in a post on X.

BJP leader Pema Khandu was on Wednesday re-elected as leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Arunachal Pradesh, paving the way for him to be sworn in as Chief Minister for another term. Pema Khandu was unanimously elected as the leader of the legislative party at a meeting of the newly-elected BJP MLAs in Itanagar. The meeting took place in the presence of the Bharatiya Janata Party's central observers, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Tarun Chugh.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is an MP from the state, was also present at the meeting. BJP won 46 seats in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly in the elections held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election. (ANI)

