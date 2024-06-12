Sikkim CM Tamang Retains Key Portfolios, Allocates Ministries to Cabinet

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has taken a decisive step in his governance by allocating crucial portfolios to his cabinet members. According to Chief Secretary VB Pathak, Tamang has retained significant departments such as home and finance for himself, ensuring tight control over critical sectors.

Tamang has also taken charge of planning and development, personnel, power, excise, land revenue and disaster management, transport, information and public relations, information technology, skill development, and all undelegated departments. This move emphasizes his central role in the administration.

In other key appointments, Sonam Lama will handle public health engineering, water resources, and ecclesiastical departments, while Arun Kumar Upreti will oversee rural development and cooperation. The health and family welfare and culture departments have been entrusted to GT Dhungel, highlighting the diversified distribution of departmental responsibilities.

