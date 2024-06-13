Keir Starmer Rules Out Wealth Taxes in Labour's Agenda
British opposition leader Keir Starmer announced that if his Labour Party wins the upcoming election, they will not implement wealth taxes. This statement comes a day before the Labour Party manifesto is unveiled, signifying a clear stance against wealth taxation.
British opposition leader Keir Starmer said on Wednesday his Labour Party was not looking at bringing in wealth taxes in its agenda for government if it wins a July 4 election.
A day before Starmer unveils his party's manifesto, the Labour leader told Sky News: "We're not looking at wealth taxes."
