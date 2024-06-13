Left Menu

Biden and Modi: Awaited Encounter at G7 Summit

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may meet on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan mentioned that while Modi’s attendance needs confirmation, both leaders are expected to have an encounter. Modi’s visit marks his first post re-election international trip.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2024 02:57 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 02:57 IST
Biden and Modi: Awaited Encounter at G7 Summit
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are poised for a potential meeting during the G7 Summit in Italy, as revealed by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. While Modi's presence at the summit awaits formal confirmation from India, Sullivan expressed optimism about the leaders' chance to engage.

Sullivan, speaking aboard Air Force One en route to Italy, noted that the dynamic scheduling of the summit leaves the specifics of their encounter uncertain. However, the anticipation is high as this would be Modi's first overseas trip since his re-election for a third term.

Modi's itinerary includes a confirmed meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra reported. As further details of bilateral engagements emerge, the US continues to address sensitive issues like the alleged involvement of an Indian official in a plot against a Sikh separatist leader, as part of ongoing diplomatic dialogues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024