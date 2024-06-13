Biden and Modi: Awaited Encounter at G7 Summit
US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may meet on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan mentioned that while Modi’s attendance needs confirmation, both leaders are expected to have an encounter. Modi’s visit marks his first post re-election international trip.
US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are poised for a potential meeting during the G7 Summit in Italy, as revealed by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. While Modi's presence at the summit awaits formal confirmation from India, Sullivan expressed optimism about the leaders' chance to engage.
Sullivan, speaking aboard Air Force One en route to Italy, noted that the dynamic scheduling of the summit leaves the specifics of their encounter uncertain. However, the anticipation is high as this would be Modi's first overseas trip since his re-election for a third term.
Modi's itinerary includes a confirmed meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra reported. As further details of bilateral engagements emerge, the US continues to address sensitive issues like the alleged involvement of an Indian official in a plot against a Sikh separatist leader, as part of ongoing diplomatic dialogues.
