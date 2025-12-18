Italy Ready to Back EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Pending Resolution of Agricultural Issues

In a significant move, Italy has expressed its willingness to support a key trade agreement between the European Union and the Mercosur bloc, contingent on the resolution of agricultural issues. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni articulated this stance on Thursday, indicating the government's readiness to sign once farmers' concerns are addressed.

Meloni emphasized that the resolution of these issues hinges on decisions by the European Commission, which she believes can be expedited. "The Italian Government is prepared to endorse the agreement as soon as we receive necessary assurances," Meloni remarked in an official statement.

The statement follows remarks by Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who noted that Meloni had voiced her support for the deal but urged patience in garnering domestic backing for the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)