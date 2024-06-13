Left Menu

Rwanda Appoints New Finance and Foreign Ministers Ahead of Presidential Election

Rwanda has announced Yusuf Murangwa as its new finance minister and Olivier Nduhungirehe as its new foreign minister. The appointments were part of a larger cabinet reshuffle that also included positions in public service, labour, gender, family promotion, and the environment. The changes come ahead of Rwanda's presidential election on July 15.

Rwanda has named statistics official Yusuf Murangwa as its new finance minister, Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente said, while the foreign minister will be Olivier Nduhungirehe, its ambassador to the Netherlands.

The appointments were unveiled in a statement on Wednesday, along with those of ministers holding the portfolios of public service and labour, gender and family promotion and the environment. Murangwa, the new finance minister, was director-general of the government statistics office, the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda, until his appointment.

The statement did not say where the former occupant, Uzziel Ndagijimana, had been reassigned, however, although Nduhungirehe's predecessor will go to the interior ministry, Ngirente said in the statement. Rwanda is set to hold its presidential election on July 15.

