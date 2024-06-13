Tesla Shareholders to Vote on Musk's Historic $56 Billion Pay Package
Tesla shareholders will vote on Thursday to ratify CEO Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package, which was voided by a Delaware judge in January. The vote has spotlighted CEO compensation in corporate America, as Musk's package is tied exclusively to Tesla's market value rather than conventional salary or bonuses.
Tesla shareholders will vote on Thursday on whether to ratify CEO Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package, which a Delaware judge voided in January because she found he improperly controlled the process.
The company's attempt to seek a shareholder re-vote on the record-breaking pay has put the spotlight on CEO compensation in corporate America. Unlike conventional packages, Musk's $56 billion package did not include a salary or cash bonus. Instead, it set rewards based on Tesla's market value rising to as much as $650 billion over the next 10 years from 2018. Musk said late on Wednesday that shareholders were voting by wide margins to approve the pay package.
Below is a list of total compensation of CEOs of top 10 U.S. companies on market capitalization basis:
