Tesla Shareholders to Vote on Musk's Historic $56 Billion Pay Package

Tesla shareholders will vote on Thursday to ratify CEO Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package, which was voided by a Delaware judge in January. The vote has spotlighted CEO compensation in corporate America, as Musk's package is tied exclusively to Tesla's market value rather than conventional salary or bonuses.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 11:16 IST
Elon Musk

Tesla shareholders will vote on Thursday on whether to ratify CEO Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package, which a Delaware judge voided in January because she found he improperly controlled the process.

The company's attempt to seek a shareholder re-vote on the record-breaking pay has put the spotlight on CEO compensation in corporate America. Unlike conventional packages, Musk's $56 billion package did not include a salary or cash bonus. Instead, it set rewards based on Tesla's market value rising to as much as $650 billion over the next 10 years from 2018. Musk said late on Wednesday that shareholders were voting by wide margins to approve the pay package.

Below is a list of total compensation of CEOs of top 10 U.S. companies on market capitalization basis:

