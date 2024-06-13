Tesla Shareholders to Vote on Musk's Historic $56 Billion Pay Package

Tesla shareholders will vote on Thursday on whether to ratify CEO Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package, which a Delaware judge voided in January because she found he improperly controlled the process.

The company's attempt to seek a shareholder re-vote on the record-breaking pay has put the spotlight on CEO compensation in corporate America. Unlike conventional packages, Musk's $56 billion package did not include a salary or cash bonus. Instead, it set rewards based on Tesla's market value rising to as much as $650 billion over the next 10 years from 2018. Musk said late on Wednesday that shareholders were voting by wide margins to approve the pay package.

Below is a list of total compensation of CEOs of top 10 U.S. companies on market capitalization basis:

