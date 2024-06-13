Left Menu

Armenia's Bold Stand: No Visits to Belarus During Lukashenko's Rule

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that no Armenian officials would visit Belarus as long as Alexander Lukashenko remains in power. Pashinyan indicated that Yerevan may leave the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation, accusing its members, including Belarus, of conspiring with Azerbaijan against Armenia.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 13:05 IST
Armenia's Bold Stand: No Visits to Belarus During Lukashenko's Rule
Nikol Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that no Armenian officials would visit Belarus while its leader Alexander Lukashenko is still in power, Russia's RIA state news agency reported on Thursday. Pashinyan said on Wednesday that Yerevan would leave a Russia-led security bloc after accusing its members, which include Belarus, of having planned a war against his country with Azerbaijan.

Pashinyan said he would consider changing his stance on leaving the bloc, the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, if Belarus apologised to Armenia or withdrew from the grouping.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024