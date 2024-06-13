Left Menu

Sikkim CM’s Wife Steps Down as MLA a Day After Taking Oath

Krishna Kumari Rai, wife of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, resigned as an MLA a day after taking the oath. She had won the Namchi-Singhithang seat, defeating the SDF candidate. Tamang announced her resignation aligns with the party's welfare and objectives.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising political development, Krishna Kumari Rai, spouse of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, resigned from her post as MLA just a day after taking the oath, revealed an official notification on Thursday.

Rai clinched the Namchi-Singhithang seat in the recent assembly elections, emerging victorious over SDF's Bimal Rai. Her resignation has been accepted by Speaker M N Sherpa, confirmed Assembly Secretary Lalit Kumar Gurung.

The Chief Minister, addressing from Arunachal Pradesh, clarified on Facebook that Rai's resignation aligns with the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's unified decision, aiming to ensure the party's welfare. He expressed gratitude for her dedication while ensuring the constituency's needs would be addressed by three representatives, including the new MLA.

