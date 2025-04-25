China's Astral Ambitions: Spaceflights, Lunar Bases, and Diplomacy

China is forging ahead with its astronomical ambitions, launching the Shenzhou-20 mission destined for the Tiangong space station. This mission involves an in-orbit crew rotation with Shenzhou-19's astronauts, who will land at the Dongfeng site on April 29. The launch underlines China's dedication to becoming a prominent space power.

In a parallel development, China is contemplating the construction of a nuclear-powered facility on the moon, devised to energize the planned International Lunar Research Station with Russia. This move is part of China's broader goal to land astronauts on the moon by 2030, with plans for a permanent lunar base already underway.

As China expands its cosmic footprint, it faces geopolitical hurdles. The chief designer of China's lunar program accused the United States of obstructing Beijing's space collaborations with Europe. Wu Weiren emphasized China's willingness to engage with other nations in space exploration. Meanwhile, in Peru, the discovery of an ancient tomb sheds light on the Caral civilization, underscoring women's roles in early society.

(With inputs from agencies.)