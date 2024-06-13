Argentina's Senate Approves Milei's Economic Overhaul Amid Fierce Protests

In a narrow yet significant victory, Argentina's Senate approved President Javier Milei's sweeping economic reforms aimed at slashing state spending and boosting his executive powers. This first legislative win, however, was not without its complications, as opposition senators and public protests added layers of contention to the heated debate.

Senate president Victoria Villarruel's decisive vote granted provisional approval to elements of Milei's controversial plans, including fiscal deficit reduction and partial state privatizations. Yet, instrumental parts of the proposal, such as selling off key state-owned enterprises, met resistance and were excluded from the final draft, highlighting the contentious nature of Milei's reforms.

Despite the turmoil, Milei hailed the vote as a triumph for Argentina, promising it as the first step toward economic recovery. Analysts remain cautiously optimistic, noting the political learning curve evident in Milei's administration, while also acknowledging the challenges that lie ahead in implementing his ambitious agenda.

