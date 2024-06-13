Left Menu

G7 Rallies Behind Ukraine with $50 Billion Loan Amid Looming Elections

President Joe Biden and G7 leaders solidify support for Ukraine by approving a $50 billion loan package. The summit, held in Italy, showcases a united front against Russia with further security commitments. However, upcoming elections in G7 countries, including the US, could shift the focus away from Ukraine.

President Joe Biden and top global power players reaffirmed their support for Ukraine amid its ongoing struggle against Russian aggression. The Group of Seven (G7) leaders collectively backed a $50 billion loan package for Kyiv during their annual summit held in southern Italy.

This funding and security assistance serve as a robust message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the world's industrialised democracies stand united with Ukraine. Yet, the meeting proceeded under a palpable urgency, accentuated by impending elections in several member nations which could pivot towards more conservative agendas possibly less supportive of Ukraine.

Speculation is rife as former President Donald Trump, a known critic of extended military aid to Ukraine, could make a return to the White House. Nonetheless, the approved loan package intends to leverage frozen Russian assets, representing a significant step in the US and European allies' broader strategy to support Ukraine's comprehensive needs including military, economic and humanitarian areas.

