G7 Summit: $50 Billion Pledge to Ukraine Amid Shifting European Politics

The G7 summit has commenced with support for a USD 50 billion loan to Ukraine using Russian assets as collateral. Hosted in Italy by Premier Giorgia Meloni, discussions cover global topics including AI, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and migration. Pope Francis will address the summit, emphasizing AI ethics and peace efforts.

PTI | Borgoegnazia | Updated: 14-06-2024 00:27 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 00:27 IST
The G7 summit opened with a robust endorsement of a USD 50 billion loan proposal to aid Ukraine, leveraging frozen Russian assets as collateral. The move signifies an unwavering commitment to Kyiv amid Europe's political shift towards the right.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni hosted the summit at a luxurious resort in southern Italy, emphasizing dialogue with the global south and unity. Meloni likened the G7 to the ancient olive trees of Puglia, symbolizing resilience and forward-thinking. The agenda spans Ukraine aid, the Gaza conflict, and China's industrial policies, with Pope Francis set to address the gathering on AI's promises and perils alongside peace advocacies for Ukraine and Gaza.

The G7, comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, extended invitations to several leaders from Africa and other nations to support Meloni's development and migration strategies. With upcoming elections for several leaders, including President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the summit focuses on impactful decisions amidst current political stability.

