Reform UK Surpasses Conservatives in Historic Opinion Poll

Nigel Farage's Reform UK Party overtook Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party in an opinion poll for the first time on Thursday, ahead of a July 4 election.

The poll by YouGov for the Times newspaper put Reform UK on 19% and the Conservatives on 18%. The opposition Labour Party topped the poll with 37%.

