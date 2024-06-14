Reform UK Surpasses Conservatives in Historic Opinion Poll
Nigel Farage's Reform UK Party has overtaken Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party in an opinion poll for the first time, according to a YouGov survey for the Times. Reform UK achieved 19%, while the Conservatives secured 18%, with the Labour Party leading at 37%.
- United Kingdom
Nigel Farage's Reform UK Party overtook Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party in an opinion poll for the first time on Thursday, ahead of a July 4 election.
The poll by YouGov for the Times newspaper put Reform UK on 19% and the Conservatives on 18%. The opposition Labour Party topped the poll with 37%.
