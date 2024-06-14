Greek Government Set for Major Cabinet Reshuffle
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' office has announced that a cabinet reshuffle will be revealed later on Friday. The Greek government spokesman will provide details about the changes, which are aimed at improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the current administration.
Reuters | Athens | Updated: 14-06-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 12:40 IST
- Country:
- Greece
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
