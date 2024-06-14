Left Menu

Delhi Minister Anand Disqualified Amid Anti-Defection Row

Former Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand has been disqualified from the Delhi assembly. Anand resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in April, but failed to respond to a notice under the anti-defection law, leading to his disqualification.

Former Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand has been disqualified from the membership of the assembly, according to an announcement made by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday.

Anand, who resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and his ministerial post in the Delhi government in April to join the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), failed to respond to a notice issued under the anti-defection law.

Despite several opportunities, including being asked to reply by June 10 and be physically present on June 11 and June 14, Anand did not comply. Consequently, his assembly membership has been terminated, Goel told PTI. Anand was elected from the Patel Nagar reserved assembly constituency in the 2020 election. He alleged corruption and neglect of Dalit leaders in AAP appointments.

