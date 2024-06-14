Sunetra Pawar Set for Unopposed Rajya Sabha Entry Amidst NCP Introspection
Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, is set to be elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha. She expressed willingness to take a ministerial berth if offered. The NCP introspects her Lok Sabha loss in Baramati and plans to take corrective measures.
Sunetra Pawar, poised to join the Rajya Sabha unopposed, voiced her readiness to accept a berth in the Union Council of Ministers if presented with the opportunity. This announcement came on Friday, as she also reflected on her party's introspection regarding her recent defeat in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat.
Despite a robust response from constituents, Sunetra lost to Supriya Sule, her sister-in-law, in the closely contested Baramati constituency. On Thursday, Sunetra officially entered the Rajya Sabha bypoll fray as the sole NCP candidate, indicating an uncontested victory in the Upper House.
The NCP's decision to turn down BJP's ministerial offer to Praful Patel underscores the party's strategic moves. Nevertheless, Sunetra Pawar remains optimistic about future opportunities and is committed to analyzing and learning from her recent electoral setbacks.
