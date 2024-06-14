Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Disqualifies Raaj Kumar Anand Over Anti-Defection

Former Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand has been disqualified from the Delhi assembly after he failed to respond to a notice under the anti-defection law. Anand resigned from AAP and joined BSP, raising charges of corruption against AAP. He intends to seek legal advice on his disqualification.

Updated: 14-06-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 20:51 IST
Raaj Kumar Anand
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, former Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand has been disqualified from the membership of the assembly. The announcement was made by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday.

Anand, who resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in April, had joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). He was served a notice under the anti-defection law but failed to respond by the given deadlines. Consequently, his membership has been terminated.

Reacting to the disqualification, Anand said he plans to seek legal opinion. He had earlier contested the Lok Sabha polls on a BSP ticket, alleging corruption and neglect of Dalit leaders in AAP.

