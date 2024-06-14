Left Menu

Yogi Prepares Varanasi for Modi's Grand Visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Varanasi to oversee preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on June 18. Modi will address a farmers' conference, visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple, and participate in the Ganga Aarti. Adityanath reviewed the venue, security arrangements, and development projects.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 14-06-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 23:38 IST
Yogi Prepares Varanasi for Modi's Grand Visit
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday made a significant visit to Varanasi to assess the preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the holy city on June 18.

Modi, visiting his parliamentary constituency for the first time since taking the oath of office for a third term, will address a farmers' conference, visit the renowned Kashi Vishwanath temple, and participate in the sacred Ganga Aarti. This high-profile visit necessitated detailed planning and robust security measures. Adityanath inspected the proposed venue in Mehndiganj, Sevapuri, and conducted a comprehensive meeting with officials to evaluate ongoing development projects in Varanasi and its surrounding regions.

Security was a top priority as Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal briefed the Chief Minister on the meticulous arrangements. Adityanath also visited the Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples to offer prayers, ensuring all preparations were on track for the Prime Minister's visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
2
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
3
Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

 Australia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024