Yogi Prepares Varanasi for Modi's Grand Visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday made a significant visit to Varanasi to assess the preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the holy city on June 18.

Modi, visiting his parliamentary constituency for the first time since taking the oath of office for a third term, will address a farmers' conference, visit the renowned Kashi Vishwanath temple, and participate in the sacred Ganga Aarti. This high-profile visit necessitated detailed planning and robust security measures. Adityanath inspected the proposed venue in Mehndiganj, Sevapuri, and conducted a comprehensive meeting with officials to evaluate ongoing development projects in Varanasi and its surrounding regions.

Security was a top priority as Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal briefed the Chief Minister on the meticulous arrangements. Adityanath also visited the Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples to offer prayers, ensuring all preparations were on track for the Prime Minister's visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)