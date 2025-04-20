BJP Distances Itself from MPs' Controversial Remarks on Supreme Court

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formally distanced itself from inflammatory comments made by its MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma regarding the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India. On social media platform X, BJP National President JP Nadda stressed that the party does not endorse these statements and reiterated the BJP's longstanding respect for the judiciary.

MP Nishikant Dubey, earlier in the day, sparked controversy by accusing the Supreme Court of inciting religious strife and questioning its authority, arguing that the legislative branch should not be subordinate to the judiciary. His comments come against a backdrop of judicial decisions on sensitive cultural issues.

Amidst these tensions, BJP's Dinesh Sharma backed Dubey, asserting the supremacy of the President and questioning judicial directives. The remarks followed a Supreme Court ruling against a Tamil Nadu governor's decision to withhold bills. The court's decision emphasized the constitutional separation of powers and prompted BJP to curtail further inflammatory rhetoric from its members.

(With inputs from agencies.)