Iran and US Move Toward New Nuclear Framework

In a significant development, Iran and the United States have agreed to work towards a framework for a potential nuclear deal. This was confirmed by Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, after discussions described as making 'very good progress'.

The talks in Rome, which lasted over four hours, were mediated indirectly by an Omani official. This marked the second meeting in a week between U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Iranian officials, aiming to address the nuclear issue after Trump abandoned the 2015 pact during his first term.

As the dialogue continues, expert-level meetings are set to begin in Oman, paving the way for a potential agreement's framework. Despite cautious optimism, both countries remain vigilant about the negotiations' outcomes, with Iran reiterating its commitment to a peaceful nuclear program.

(With inputs from agencies.)